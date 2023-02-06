B985’s Grammys Recap 2023

It’s award season, and with so many different awards being rewarded across various mediums and genres, it’s only right B98.5 gives you the info you need to stay updated, without all of the excess fat.

Viola Davis adds to her grand award list, and achieves EGOT status

First and foremost, we have to congratulate Viola Davis, who achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status last night. Davis won her Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me,” while her other entries into this prestigious step came a bit earlier in her career. Viola received an Emmy in 2015 for her series How to Get Away With Murder, a 2017 Oscar for Fences, and currently holds two Tony awards, for King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010) respectfully. This is a momentous occasion in her career, Davis is the third Black woman, and eighteenth person overall, to reach this height.

In total, the Grammy’s gave out 91 awards this year. In alphabetical order, here’s my shorter list (23 awards) that I think are the ones you need to know about. Some of them are attached to a link, that just means I wrote an article about that artist, album, or song. Let me know who were your happiest wins or saddest losses @theB985!

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele 16th Grammy / 25 Nominations

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny 3rd Grammy / 9 Nominations

Beyoncé

Best R&B Song, “Cuff It”

Best Traditional R&B Performance “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Break My Soul”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Renaissance

Beyoncé 32 Grammys / 88 Nominations

Encanto

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Future (feat. Drake and Tems), “Wait for U”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Album of the Year

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry Styles 3 Grammys / 9 Nominations

Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance “The Heart Part 5”

Best Rap Song, “The Heart Part 5”

Best Rap Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar 17 Grammys / 46 Nominations

Lizzo, “About Damn Time“

Record of the Year

Best Remixed Recording (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Lizzo 4 Grammys / 13 Nominations

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Best Tropical Latin album

Rosalía, Motomami

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith 5th Grammy / 7 Nominations

Kim Petras 1st Grammy / 1 Nomination

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Best Progressive R&B Album

Steve Lacy 1st Grammy / 6 Nominations

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Video

Taylor Swift 12th Grammy / 46 Nominations

Viola Davis, “Finding Me”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

EGOT Status