B985’s Grammys Recap 2023

February 6, 2023|Danny Rios|

It’s award season, and with so many different awards being rewarded across various mediums and genres, it’s only right B98.5 gives you the info you need to stay updated, without all of the excess fat.

Viola Davis adds to her grand award list, and achieves EGOT status

First and foremost, we have to congratulate Viola Davis, who achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status last night. Davis won her Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me,” while her other entries into this prestigious step came a bit earlier in her career. Viola received an Emmy in 2015 for her series How to Get Away With Murder, a 2017 Oscar for Fences, and currently holds two Tony awards, for King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010) respectfully. This is a momentous occasion in her career, Davis is the third Black woman, and eighteenth person overall, to reach this height.

In total, the Grammy’s gave out 91 awards this year. In alphabetical order, here’s my shorter list (23 awards) that I think are the ones you need to know about. Some of them are attached to a link, that just means I wrote an article about that artist, album, or song. Let me know who were your happiest wins or saddest losses @theB985!

Adele, “Easy On Me”

  • Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele 16th Grammy / 25 Nominations

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

  • Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny 3rd Grammy / 9 Nominations

Beyoncé

  • Best R&B Song, “Cuff It”
  • Best Traditional R&B PerformancePlastic Off the Sofa
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Break My Soul”
  • Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Renaissance
Beyoncé 32 Grammys / 88 Nominations

Encanto 

  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Future (feat. Drake and Tems), “Wait for U”

  • Best Melodic Rap Performance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

  • Album of the Year
  • Best Pop Vocal Album
  • Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry Styles 3 Grammys / 9 Nominations

Kendrick Lamar

  • Best Rap Performance “The Heart Part 5”
  • Best Rap Song, “The Heart Part 5”
  • Best Rap Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar 17 Grammys / 46 Nominations

Lizzo, About Damn Time

  • Record of the Year
  • Best Remixed Recording (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Lizzo 4 Grammys / 13 Nominations

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

  • Best Tropical Latin album

Rosalía, Motomami

  • Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Sam Smith and Kim Petras,Unholy”

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam Smith 5th Grammy / 7 Nominations
Kim Petras 1st Grammy / 1 Nomination

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

  • Best Progressive R&B Album
Steve Lacy 1st Grammy / 6 Nominations

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

  • Best Music Video
Taylor Swift 12th Grammy / 46 Nominations

Viola Davis, “Finding Me”

  • Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
  • EGOT Status
Viola Davis 1st Grammy,
1 Emmy, 1 Oscar, 2 Tonys

