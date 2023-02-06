B985’s Grammys Recap 2023
It’s award season, and with so many different awards being rewarded across various mediums and genres, it’s only right B98.5 gives you the info you need to stay updated, without all of the excess fat.
First and foremost, we have to congratulate Viola Davis, who achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status last night. Davis won her Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me,” while her other entries into this prestigious step came a bit earlier in her career. Viola received an Emmy in 2015 for her series How to Get Away With Murder, a 2017 Oscar for Fences, and currently holds two Tony awards, for King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010) respectfully. This is a momentous occasion in her career, Davis is the third Black woman, and eighteenth person overall, to reach this height.
In total, the Grammy’s gave out 91 awards this year. In alphabetical order, here’s my shorter list (23 awards) that I think are the ones you need to know about. Some of them are attached to a link, that just means I wrote an article about that artist, album, or song. Let me know who were your happiest wins or saddest losses @theB985!
Adele, “Easy On Me”
- Best Pop Solo Performance
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Best Música Urbana Album
Beyoncé
- Best R&B Song, “Cuff It”
- Best Traditional R&B Performance “Plastic Off the Sofa”
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Break My Soul”
- Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Renaissance
Encanto
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Future (feat. Drake and Tems), “Wait for U”
- Best Melodic Rap Performance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
- Album of the Year
- Best Pop Vocal Album
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rap Performance “The Heart Part 5”
- Best Rap Song, “The Heart Part 5”
- Best Rap Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo, “About Damn Time“
- Record of the Year
- Best Remixed Recording (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
- Best Tropical Latin album
Rosalía, Motomami
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy”
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- Best Progressive R&B Album
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”
- Best Music Video
Viola Davis, “Finding Me”
- Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- EGOT Status