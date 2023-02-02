Lizzo On A Roll

Lizzo Special

The already three time Grammy Award winner, Lizzo, just dropped a new music video for her song, “Special,” this week. In it, she’s a waitress and a Superhero, bringing very uplifting energy. The the album for which the song is named after is up for a Grammy Award this weekend. In fact, Lizzo is nominated for five different Grammy awards, which will commence this Sunday night, February 5th.

Her Grammy nods for 2023 include the following:

Record of the Year “About Damn Time”

Album of the Year Special

Song of the Year “About Damn Time”

Best Pop Solo Performance “About Damn Time”

Best Pop Vocal Album Special