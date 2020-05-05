Apps & Streaming

Enable the B98.5 Alexa skill by opening the Alexa app from your tablet or smartphone, searching for B98.5 and clicking "Enable Skill". Then all you have to do is say "Alexa, play B Ninety Eight Five"!

You can also enable the skill directly through voice by saying "Alexa, enable B Ninety Eight Five"

B98.5 will also stream from TuneIn*, a third party service built into Alexa, without having to enable any skills. Just say "Alexa, play B Ninety Eight Point Five from TuneIn".