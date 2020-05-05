Apps & Streaming

B985-STREAMS-2020

From Your Browser

You can stream directly from B985radio.com by clicking the "Listen Now" button above to launch our web player right from the browser on many devices.

Download the B98.5 App

Download our free B98.5 Stream Player on the App Store and Google Play.

Amazon Alexa

Enable the B98.5 Alexa skill by opening the Alexa app from your tablet or smartphone, searching for B98.5 and clicking "Enable Skill".  Then all you have to do is say "Alexa, play B Ninety Eight Five"!

You can also enable the skill directly through voice by saying "Alexa, enable B Ninety Eight Five"

B98.5 will also stream from TuneIn*, a third party service built into Alexa, without having to enable any skills.  Just say "Alexa, play B Ninety Eight Point Five from TuneIn".

Google Home / Tune In

Google Home will stream B98.5 through a TuneIn*, a built in third party service. Just say "Hey Google, play B Ninety Eight Point Five"

TuneIn will stream B98.5 in most browsers, through Alexa, Google Home and through the TuneIn app for both Apple and Android devices.