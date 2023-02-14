Riri Is Back! Super Bowl Halftime Recap ’23

Shoutout to @alefvernonart on Twitter for this dope fan art!

Rihanna has made her return to the spotlight this week with her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Sunday (February 12).

Rihanna's halftime performance had more viewers than the Super Bowl 😮



(via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/Oajp31Q1gN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2023

Her performance over the weekend was so triumphant and endearing. A 13 minute set, that can be found on YouTube, made up of a 12 song mash-up, told a story to me. Her song selection (which can be found below) moves from her return and takeover, to a love story between her and Rocky, to being a party vibe, and wrapping with an elegant return to the spotlight. To me, her choosing to preform “Umbrella” tells me that she’s forgiven Chris Brown for their domestic violence controversy (because he had a remix to that song, and she could have easily picked any other one of her many hits). Then finally ending her celebratory return with the announcement of a second child on the way.

I want to point out how digestible the performance is. How it is safe for all ages, not showing much skin, and keeping themes of fun while still being expressive. I thought it was beautiful, empowering, and above all else: timeless.

Since her last album Anti in 2016, we haven’t heard much from Bad Girl Riri, aside from her occasional features with people like DJ Khaled & PARTYNEXTDOOR. In the time since she’s been growing her lingerie product line SavageXFenty, and most recently canoodling with rapper, boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The two just had a baby boy some months ago, and while preforming during the halftime show Sunday, announced that they’re having another baby sometime soon!

Searches for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty soared by 833% after she promoted it during her Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/G2lVjAV8bm — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Before the Super Bowl, rumors were circulating that the “Needed Me” singer was going on tour following the performance. Eyes had also spotted her back at the studio, working on some new sounds, some time before. As of right now, nothing is definitive, and we’re just so happy to be able to celebrate Rihanna again and congratulate her on her babies.

Here’s Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime performance, followed by the track list. Tell us what you think of it all @theB985.