15 Movies To See, In Summer of ’23

The best way to watch a movie is in the theater!

Summer officially kicks off Wednesday, June 21st. With the season, comes so many fun activities. One of my favorite summer activities has always been going to the movies! Sure movies come out all year ’round, but much like how autumn is the season for video games, the summer is the season for cinema. Here’s a list of 15 movies, in order of release date, that might interest you this season. Let me know which one(s) interests you @theB985! My top picks can be found at the bottom of the list.

June 21 – Barbie Barbie & Ken live in the fantastical Barbie Land. However, they find out the real world is out there, and begin the joys of living amongst humans.

#comedy #starstudded blockbuster June 23 – No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence schemingly dates a younger guy, so that she can get a car from his parents.

#ratedR #comedy #raunchy June 30 – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indie and team quest for a dial that can change the course of history.

#adventure #sci-fi #comedy #blockbuster #franchise July 4 – Sound of Freedom Man ventures to save children from abusive trading ring.

#thriller #BasedOnTrueStory July 7 – Joy Ride Two life long friends of Asian dissent, decide to travel to China to learn about their native culture. This looks hilarious. #ratedR #comedy #adventure July 12 – Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One Tom Cruise being a badass American spy trying to save the world. This looks awesome.

#action #blockbuster #franchise July 14 – Theater Camp An artsy comedy about awkward theater kids trying to put together a play while at camp. I think this will be hysterical.

#ratedR #comedy #teen #artsy July 21 – Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s telling of the ‘Manhattan Project,’ and one of the main scientists behind it, leading to the creation of the atomic bomb.

#thriller #BasedOnTrueStory #starstudded #artsy July 28 – Talk To Me A group of friends is in the hands of an object capable of conjuring spirits.

#scary #foreign #teen August 2 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem The turtles come out of the sewers for the first time to take down a crime syndicate, but one thing leads to another and an army of bad guy mutants is unleashed on them. #animated #comedy #starstudded #franchise #blockbuster #action #family August 11 – The Last Voyage of The Demeter In 1897 a merchant ship, named The Demeter, sails with mysterious cargo from Carpathia to London. Soon, Dracula unleashes doom upon the crew.

#scary #artsy #thriller August 18 – Blue Beetle Latino-American teen, Jaime Reyes, finds himself in possession of an ancient alien relic called the Scarab. When it chooses Jaime, he’s granted a super powered suit, and decides to be the hero Blue Beetle.

#superhero #action #comedy #blockbuster #teen #family August 18 – Strays Will Ferrell and Jaimie Fox are dogs who have been left in the city as strays. When they meet, they decide to travel in order to get revenge on Ferrell’s previous owner.

#ratedR #comedy #starstudded #animals August 25 – Bottoms Two lesbian friends decide to start a fight club at school in order to meet girls and lose their virginity. They quickly find out they’ve bit off more than they can chew when the popular girls start beating each other up in the name of self defense. I think this will be a surprise hit.

#ratedR #comedy #teen #gay September 29 – The Creator In the future, humans create an AI that eventually wages war on humanity. Scrounging together, the humans push to find the machine’s weakness, it being a young girl, AI/human hybrid of some sort. How will the story playout? Not sure yet, but it looks dope!

#sci-fi #action #blockbuster

MI: Dead Reackoning Pt.1

Theater Camp

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Blue Beatle

Bottoms