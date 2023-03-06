‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’ A Summer Film

2023 is shaping up to be a year packed with great films. With so many on the year’s roster, it can be hard to keep up. For instance, even as a huge anime fan, I hadn’t realized Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was releasing another arc/film adaption in the Swordsmith Village Arc. Along with this sentiment, I had no idea a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie was in the works; let alone one as cool looking as this one.

The first trailer for ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’ has been released. The film, brought to us by Seth Rogan, looks so cool. It’s very much in a similar animation style to the Spider-Verse films, and just seems to have a great energy about it, as well as a star studded cast.

When I say ‘star studded’ I mean probably the coolest cast I’ve seen in a while. Here’s a few names to give you an idea: Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Ice Cube, Post Malone, and Hannibal Buress are all included. The turtles themselves are played by younger, up & coming, actors. Which I appreciate because it allows the title characters to retain their youthful charm. Master Splinter, on the other hand, is a different story, and will be played by none other than Jackie Chan!

Such a stellar cast I can't believe it#MutantMayhem pic.twitter.com/tmWszgkpOw — Arturo Arias (@Mrlazyb0i) March 5, 2023

All in all, this is still just the first trailer, so take my hype with a grain of salt. That being said, definitely check out the trailer down below! ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM‘ releases in theaters on August 4th, and I definitely think I’ll have to be there to witness it. Let me hear your thoughts @theB985.

P.S. I love the music cues in the trailer! Piano cover of the original TMNT theme song + anything featuring A Tribe Called Quest (in this case “Can I Kick It?”) is my whole heart! <3

-Danny