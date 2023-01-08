My Top 5 Most Anticipated Things In 2023

X-Men ‘97 (series)

Series coming to Disney+

An action/adventure, character drama, X-Men ’97 brings with it the nostalgia of a time passed, with the modernity of the Marvel Studios touch. Though not much is known about the plot going forward, this is a continuation of the famous X-Men TAS – which was so successful – it spawned the early 2000’s films. Within it was a wide array of characters in the Marvel universe, and storylines adapted staraight from the comics. This series is likely going to be the intro to the X-Men & mutant heroes for todays viewers (like it was in the (90’s). Moving into the next phases of the MCU, this series will help familiarize mainstay characters with audiences before their broader introduction into the MCU. X-Men ’97 looking to get a fall release on Disney+.