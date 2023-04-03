The ‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer Looks Dope

Official Posters for Blue Beetle

One of DC’s coolest heroes, Blue Beetle, is getting his first ever film! Set to release in theaters August 18th, 2023, This will be most people’s introduction to this really dope character. It’s one of the summer blockbusters that I’m hyped to see, as BB is one of my favorite comic book characters, along with my feeling like this trailer looks great!

The film will star Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes, alongside Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon.

Jaime Reyes is Blue Beetle, well, the second incarnation. Reyes is the one who has really put the mantle of the Blue Beetle character on the map. Created in only 2006, BB garnered so much fandom in such a short time.

Blue Beetle in Young Justice

Jaime Reyes is a Latino American superhero, teenager, living in El Paso, Texas. After coming into contact with the scarab, an alien device that attaches itself indefinitely to a host, Reyes is granted an armored suit with all sorts of super abilities.

In short, he can manifest all kinds of weapons, shields, etc. with a single thought. Things like swords, or even sonic blasters, are no sweat. That being said, he’s not always in control of his body/suit, considering the scarab is programmed by it’s unearthly creators to carry out an unknown mission.

Using the power of the scarab, Jaime fights crime both on earth, and in space. He’s worked alongside big time heroes such as Superman, Green Lantern, and the rest of the DC roster. So, while he is young, BB is a heavy hitter! With a fun and whimsical nature to boot.

BB w/ B-Man

Blue Beetle has made appearances in series’ such as Young Justice, and Batman The Brave and The Bold. As well as in video games like Injustice 2. Judging from everything we’ve seen thus far, including: this trailer, onset pics, and the cast, I truly believe that DC is going to hit this one out of the park. Let me know what you think @theB985.