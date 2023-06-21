Fun, Fairs, & Festivals Summer of ’23
What better way to enjoy and appreciate the season of life than to spend time outside? Yes, there’s always the beach or your friend’s pool, but there’s a million festivals and fairs that take place across Jersey throughout June, July, August, and September. Honestly there’s so many, it’s hard to keep track of them. Whether you’re into, food, music, drinks, or anything else, here are some celebrations I picked that you may be interested in!
For a full list, just go to njfamily.com. 🙂
- State Fair Meadowlands | East Rutherford | June 22nd – July 9th
- Live Art Festival | Wildwood | June 24th
- Pre Fireworks Food and Music Festival | Paramus July 2nd
- Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair | Atlantic Highlands | July 4th – July 8th
- Oceanfest | Long Branch | July 4th
- St. Ann’s Feast | Hoboken | July 21st – July 26th
- Monmouth County Fair | Freehold | July 26 – July 28
- Clam Festival | Highlands | August 4th – August 5th
- International WineFest | Atlantic City | August 26th
- Long Branch Jazz and Blues Festival | Long Branch | August 27th
- Wine on the Beach | Seaside Heights | September 10th – September 11th
- Grape Stomp Food Truck Festival | New Egypt | September 10 – September 11th
- Latino Festival of Monmouth County | Freehold | September 16th
- Sea.Hear.Now. Festival | Asbury Park | September 16th – September 17th
- Comfort Food Festival | Toms River | September 17th
- Saint Barbara Greek Fest | Toms River | September 23rd – September 25th
- Olde Time Italian Festival | Wildwood | September 30th – October 1st