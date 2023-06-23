‘Zoey 102’ Movie Trailer

If you clicked on this article, chances are you grew up watching Zoey 101 just like me! In that case, you’ll be happy to know that Paramount+ just released the trailer for Zoey 102! The film is is of course a follow up to the hit tv show. In it, Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey Brooks, along with the rest of the original cast, as she reunites with her PCA (Pacific Coast Academy) classmates to attend a wedding. The movie will be released to stream July 27th.

The series, which ran from January 9th, 2005 – May 2nd, 2008, left us with four seasons and 61 episodes. In it, Zoey Brooks, and her younger brother Dustin, transferred to a sleep away school on the California coast. It’s the show that introduced us to a young Victoria Justice, and that cool frisbee game: disc golf.

Zoey 102 trailer

I’m sure so many of us shared the fantasy of attending PCA and living the life; dorming at school, beachside, with friends. For those of you feeling a bit nostalgic too, you can stream the whole Zoey 101 series on Paramount+, but for a little reminder, here’s the first 5 minutes of the first episode!

