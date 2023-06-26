Olivia Announces ‘GUTS’ Album

Finally! After just more than two years since the release of her first album SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo has announced the release of her sophomore album GUTS.

“my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo“

So, September 8th is the date! Her single “Vampire,” the first song from GUTS that we’ll get to hear, releases this Friday June 30th. Generally, this album feels like it’ll be more mature than the last, everything from the single name, to the cover, it seems like Liv is out of her high school drama phase and in the beginning of her ‘wow real life is tough’ phase. This notion is especially true when you’re first adjusting into being an adult.

In a way, she described this new chapter of life in her most recent newsletter,

“I wrote the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. a year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness, & good old fashioned teen angst…. and I’m so proud of it.”

So, just a couple of days, then a couple of months! You can read the rest of the letter down below, and after you do, make sure to let us know your thoughts @theB985!