No Swimming At Beachwood Beach This Year

Beachwood, Ocean County, New Jersey

The Jersey Shore’s beaches are one of our infamous attractions, especially in the summer, this year though, one beach town won’t be joining the fun. Due to a lack of lifeguards, Beachwood’s waters won’t be open for swimming this year. Tragic drownings are not an uncommon occurrence during the summer season, that being said, without guards, Beechwood officials have decided against open swimming waters.

The tiny beach on Clubhouse Rd. sits on the Toms River & leads into the Barnegat Bay.

This beech closing did not happen due to lack of effort on the officials, however. “For months, the Lifeguard advertisements were posted on the Borough’s website, the Police Department website, and other various social media platforms as well as contacting local high schools and other agencies in search of potential Lifeguards,” Beechwood mayor Ronald F. Roma Jr., along with council posted on their website. “Unfortunately, the Borough has received only 1 application.”

Beachwood officials did note that they offer a competitive hourly rate, along with covering the cost for the American Red Cross Water Front Certifications. They hope that the news gets out so that next year they can resume their usual summer fun.

This year, people are more than welcome to sit on the Beachwood beach sand, and enjoy the weather, but being in the water is prohibited. Unguarded beaches are the easiest way to drown! Lifeguards are named just that for a reason. Without them it is unsafe to swim.