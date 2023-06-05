New Olivia Rodrigo June 30th

Olivia’s countdown for new music

Over the last couple of weeks, Olivia Rodrigo has been promoting the two year anniversary of her freshman album Sour, and it’s running single “Driver’s License.” Now however, the countdown is on for new music!

In her reposting of the cover art for the single, “Driver’s License,” fans noticed it was different from the original. This time, the expiration date for the ID was June 30th. Since then, fans have been conspiracizing that that’s when her new music will release this year.

The background video on Spotify for Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” now shows an expiration date of June 30 as she prepares for her next era. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/HqwOVHMz6u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2023

Just some weeks ago, Olivia made sure her fans knew that her new music is “so so so so so close to being done.” Well now at her website, oliviarodrigo.com, the days are officially being counted down until June 30th!

🚨 Olivia Rodrigo will officially release new music on June 30th, according to new countdown. pic.twitter.com/3crX2lY5OC — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2023

