Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Debuts As Biggest Song In The World

What a week for HSMTMTS star Olivia Rodrigo!

Olivia Rodrigo’s single “Drivers License” has become the most-streamed and top selling song of the week, so it’s no surprise that it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Global 200.

Rodrigo even set a new record for most U.S. streams in an opening week by a female artists! “Drivers License” has 76.1 million streams.

number one on the billboard charts😭😭😭 truly cannot believe this is real life. thank u thank u thank u https://t.co/zP9HnEFMYw — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) January 19, 2021

“Drivers License” got a lot of attention during it’s first few days out as fans were trying to figure out what inspired the song. The biggest theory is that the song is about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Basset and how he moved on to a new girl, Sabrina Carpenter.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star even received praise from Taylor Swift and Halsey this week.

Taylor Swift commented on her Instagram post saying “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Meanwhile, Halsey sent over a cake to congratulate the singer on her success.

Olivia Rodrigo is expected to drop her debut EP later this year.