A movie in theaters right now, “Shazam Fury of the Gods“, is a lot of fun! Unlike the band wagoner’s of this generation, I have always been into comics. Therefore I like to think of myself as an unofficial authority on these things. So, while it’s no secret that the DC film universe has been in shambles since it’s beginning; there is still a lot of enjoyment that can be found with certain films. Most recently, James Gunn (along with Peter Safran) have taken over the franchise. Now with plans to make a cohesive and fantastical story with the DC characters in the future.

In the time since the takeover, some stragglers from the previous storytellers are still coming; ‘Shazam Fury of the Gods‘ being one of them. That being said, the charm of the first Shazam movie – one of the only successful DC movies within the film universe – carries on with its sequel.

The Shazam Anthology Comic Book Cover

The Shazam stories follow Billy Batson, a kid granted the super powers by an ancient wizard who was in search of a champion. This means that Billy, or Shazam, has similar powers to Superman. Though instead of being an alien, his powers are magic based. A regular kid day-to-day, Billy can activate his powers and transform into an adult by yelling “Shazam!”

Shazam Family

At the end of the first film, Billy shared his powers with his foster siblings, creating the Shazam Family That’s where this film picks up. The fun comes from all of the kids being so different. One of them for instance, is a young girl named Darla. When Darla transforms into a near invincible super hero, she still carries her light and fun nature with her. As compared to the title character Billy, who when transformed, still acts like an immature teenager. There are 6 Shazam kids in total, all different, leading to fun to be had.

Shazam Family Transformed

If you’re looking for fun time at the movies, this is for you. It’s kid friendly, though my friend and I (two 25 year old guys) went and had a blast with it. Many people claim superhero fatigue is on the rise, probably due to lack of quality coming from the MCU (‘Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania‘ & ‘Thor Love and Thunder‘ I’m looking at you). On top of the fact that the last film from DC was the hot mess of glorious action, with The Rock, being ‘Black Adam‘. It’s no surprise this movie, ‘Shazam Fury of the Gods‘, has been overlooked.

The highlight of this film to me, was the character interactions. These characters are their own, and speak like that. Unlike the quip filled MCU films, comedy here is natural, and reflects the characters who produce it. I like to promote things I enjoy, especially ones I feel like aren’t getting the shine they deserve. This is one of those instances. Go watch ‘Shazam Fury of the Gods‘ and tell me what you think! @RiosDanielSun & @theB985 respectively. If you don’t like it I’ll refund your ticket (not really but still go see it 😛 ). While you’re at it, tell me who your favorite super hero is, why not? Much love. Peace.