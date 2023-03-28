Harry Styles K-I-S-S-I-N-G In Tokyo

Harry Styles, fresh off of his tristes with actress/director Olivia Wilde, was most recently caught in Tokyo. Doing what? Making out with famed supermodel, and recently single, Emily Ratajkowski of course.

Styles & Wilde dated during their working on their film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ but are now seemingly going separate ways. Wilde herself was fresh out of a marriage with ‘Ted Lasso‘ star Jason Sudekis, at the time. Since, Wilde and Sudekis have seemingly found some common ground in the midst of their tense child custody battle.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski has her fair share of tea. Emily recently divorced her now ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after his adulatory proliferated during their four year marriage. Since then she’s spent time with (people’s champ) comedian Pete Davidson (whose been around the celebrity block a couple of times).

Now, Styles and Ratajkowski were caught getting a little lip-frisky on a rainy night in Tokyo, Japan. My friend here at B985, Liv, went on to mention that Harry doesn't look super proficient at kissing. After doing some investigative research (lol) I won't disagree; then again, who knows how inebriated the two were at the time.