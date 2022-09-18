New Jersey & the Ode to Puerto Rico

In recent times, it’s calculated that about 5.8 million Puerto Ricans take residence on the mainland United States, compared to 3.2 now million inhabiting the island itself.

Con tanto amor que tengo para mi tierra y my culturo (with so much love that I have for my land and my culture), I have a tendency to bring up Puerto Rico in conversation to hear others’ opinions on the island. Often, if not always, the person brings up the beauty of the island itself. While true, responses like this upset me. Why? Although most everyone recognizes the paradisal nature of Puerto Rico, its struggles as a US colony are seldom brought up on the American mainland. As not being a state, Puerto Ricans are not granted the same liberties as citizens of states like New Jersey. This makes it difficult to do more than protest in order to enact change. So, Puerto Rico, what’s wrong, and How can we help?

Brief History

Home to a natives called Tainos, the land once called Boricua, eventually became conquered by Spain and renamed Puerto Rico (Rich Port). Following along its history with Spain, Puerto Rico was used as a military port and cash crop colony for sugar. Controlled by Spain ever since Christopher Colombus’ initial landing in 1493, Puerto Rico was eventually granted independence in 1897. This independence was short lived however due to the US invading/acquiring the island after the Spanish-American War in 1898. Since inception, as part of the New World, the island has never stopped fighting for basic rights like political representation.

Puerto Rico’s Current Standing

While yes, Puerto Ricans have US citizenship, making them eligible for military conscription, they still lack congressional representation. Federally its titled as Commonwealth, Territory, or Colony . Puerto Rico holds one member seat at the House of Representatives. This person is known as the resident commissioner and speaks on behalf of Puerto Rico & its interests, yet has no voting power. More than that, residents of Puerto Rico cannot cast votes in regular countrywide elections like the presidential race.

As being a territory of the United States of America, Puerto Rico is not permitted venture to communicate with the outside world. This hinders the territory in more ways than one.

Ever Play Catan?

Puerto Rico’s Financial Situation

Puerto Rico is home to a major economic crisis, ongoing, and seemingly eternally increasing. This is mostly due to poor 20th century legislation and badly juggled debt. These legislations allowed (and more recently allow) wealthy people to get away with tax exemptions of up to 60%-100%. That along with a 20 year decree guaranteeing these rates (Puerto Rico Act 20 / 22) leaves the island up for the highest bidders to do what they want. Not until doing research on Puerto Rico’s economics, did I hear of anyone, let alone big businesses, being taxed NOTHING in America. But it doesn’t stop there. As the ease to invest in dividends become more widely open, in Puerto Rico, their tax exemptions flourish. Things as simple as schools can no longer prosper. In fact, more than 600 Puerto Rican schools have closed in just the past 10 years. As it is in the Caribbean Sea, the common wealth endures a lot of impact from hurricanes and other phenomena.

The Worst Parts

Natural disasters like Hurricanes Maria & Irma ravaged the island; along with the massive earthquake at the beginning of 2020. Bringing blackouts island wide, so much damage was done to the already weak infrastructure. To only add further to the turmoil, it’s clear that aid came in much smaller and slower than it it did for those recognized states who were also touched by the storms. As it is not independent, Puerto Rico cannot call for the aid of the International Monetary Fund, as Greece did when declaring bankruptcy. At the same time, Puerto Rico can neither file for Chapter 9 aid, as it is not a state. This only greatens the gap between Puerto Rico and the rest of the country.

Entering the pandemic in 2020, the island had a poverty rate almost twice of the poorest state (Mississippi). As many rotten policies come to bear, big business has the ability to force residents to move, treating them as second class people. While not ok, this treatment is not new; just growing more so now.

Just in time for all of this, Hurricane Fiona now sweeps through Puerto Rico. President Biden has just declared emergency in the region. This newest Hurricane brings catastrophic flooding, more blackouts, etc.

Less recently, in 2021 President Joe Biden opened the door for more of the island’s allocated emergency aid to be used, but other problems still persist.

So what can we do? I’d like to start off by proposing that mainland citizens bring more awareness to the situation. As outspoken as my/our generation is, it’s about time we actually bring another voice to the voiceless. Within New Jersey’s population, 5.24% are Puerto Rican. As a matter of fact, the Garden State is home to 455,615 Puerto Rican residents, including myself and my family. New Jersey holds the fourth most Puerto Rican population by state (in order: Florida 1.19MM, New York 1.09MM, Pennsylvania 0.49MM, New Jersey 0.45MM, Massachusetts 0.34MM, Connecticut 0.3M, Texas 0.23, California 0.22MM, Illinois 0.2M, & Ohio 0.13MM).

Already in 2021, NJ Governor Phil Murphy further opened communication with Puerto Rico by establishing the New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission as a ways to build on the interconnectivity between island natives and Jersey migrants. This cannot be it though. Think about it, and ask people what should be the next step for Puerto Rico?

Some possible options could be sticking to the status quo, upgrading to an Enhanced commonwealth or Statehood, achieving Independence or Free association (like other US territories: Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau).

Any which way, just make sure the people of Puerto Rico know you’re thinking of them during these times.

translated “Bad Bunny – The Blackout – People Live Here”

Part Music Video for “El Apagón” (“The Blackout”), Part Documentary for Puerto Rico and its current struggles, this is Bad Bunny’s way of using his voice for change.

