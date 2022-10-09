Woahhh the Super Mario Bros. Movie

Let’s-a-go!

Amongst my most anticipated movies of 2023, sits the Super Mario Bros. Movie. “But Danny, video game movies are never good.” I know, shush. This one has potential. Trust me I was skeptical at first too, but here’s why I’m hyped now.

In a very similar art style to Wreck-It Ralph, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like it’s all that and more, with so many vibrant colors found in the new teaser trailer that dropped recently.

The cast is star studded too! Chris Pratt (Mario), the lovely Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), & Seth Rogan (Donkey Kong). Are just a few included.

Check out the trailer here and let me know what you think @theB985!