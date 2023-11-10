Dua Lipa: “Houdini” – Single

Since the announcement of her next album, we haven’t heard too much from Dua Lipa, until now. Fresh with a new look, Dua Lipa has returned with her newest single, “Houdini”.

Her auburn hair isn’t the only thing that strikes as fresh with this pop artists. Upon announcing her third album, DL exclaimed it would hit different. This new side of her is more raw; something you can gather through the acid rock guitar riff on this new single. The direction she intends to go in with this new project is derived from a psychedelic-pop perspective. Being the first thing we’ve heard from this highly anticipated, unnamed album, we’d love to hear your thoughts! Tell us what you think of this new shade of Dua Lipa @theB985. 🙂