2024 Grammy Nominations Are Here
The 2024 Grammy Awards are just a couple of months away. This 66th annual is set to air on February 4, at 8pm, their nominations have just officially released. This years standouts include SZA, (of course) Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, among others. Artists like Fred Again.., & Ice Spice also make their debut here as well.
Overall the list of categories every year tend to be excessive, so I took the liberty of cutting some out for the sake of your time.
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
James Blake – Loading
Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface Featuring Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét – Hollywood
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Best Música Urbana Album
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Tainy – Data
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti
Omara Portuondo – Vida
Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
Burna Boy – Alone
Davido – Feel
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance in Millets
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores
Silvana Estrada – Milagro y Disastre
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Tyla – Water
Best Global Music Album
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Best Comedy Album
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök
Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” – Hogwarts Legacy
Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]
Best Music Video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Music Film
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
Little Richard – I Am Everything
Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama