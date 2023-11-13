2024 Grammy Nominations Are Here

The 2024 Grammy Awards are just a couple of months away. This 66th annual is set to air on February 4, at 8pm, their nominations have just officially released. This years standouts include SZA, (of course) Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, among others. Artists like Fred Again.., & Ice Spice also make their debut here as well.

Overall the list of categories every year tend to be excessive, so I took the liberty of cutting some out for the sake of your time. Hit us up @theB985, and let us know who you think should win what category, especially those cramped with so many talents!

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake – Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét – Hollywood

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Tainy – Data

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – Feel

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance in Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Silvana Estrada – Milagro y Disastre

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Tyla – Water

Best Global Music Album

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” – Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Music Film

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream

Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard – I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama