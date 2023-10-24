Blink-182 Announces 2024 Summer Tour

This past Friday, world famous American pop/punk rock band released their newest album, One More Time…, complete with the return of the band’s founding member Tom DeLonge. Just a couple of days later, they’ve announced a complete North American tour in celebration. Set to blast off on June 20th, in Orlando, the 30 date adventure will bounce around the US and parts of Canada before concluding in Toronto on August 15th. Definitely a robust summer for the band, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom Delonge will definitely be giving their fans action packed nights of music, filled with their notorious inappropriate jokes throughout.

Tickets for the One More Time Tour go on sale this Friday October 27th!

ONE MORE TIME! 2024 tour featuring special guest @piercetheveil.🤘 Get tickets Friday 10/27 at 10am local. https://t.co/lJmgXr0doj pic.twitter.com/3HWIaZqDhu — blink-182 (@blink182) October 23, 2023

Do you want to see Blink-182 on tour next year? Well, me too. Did you like they’re newest album One More Time…? If so what’s your favorite song on the album? If not, what’s your favorite song from them overall? Let us know @theB985!

One More Time 2024 North American Tour