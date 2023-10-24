Blink-182 Announces 2024 Summer Tour
This past Friday, world famous American pop/punk rock band released their newest album, One More Time…, complete with the return of the band’s founding member Tom DeLonge. Just a couple of days later, they’ve announced a complete North American tour in celebration. Set to blast off on June 20th, in Orlando, the 30 date adventure will bounce around the US and parts of Canada before concluding in Toronto on August 15th. Definitely a robust summer for the band, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom Delonge will definitely be giving their fans action packed nights of music, filled with their notorious inappropriate jokes throughout.
Tickets for the One More Time Tour go on sale this Friday October 27th!
Do you want to see Blink-182 on tour next year? Well, me too. Did you like they're newest album One More Time…? If so what's your favorite song on the album? If not, what's your favorite song from them overall?
One More Time 2024 North American Tour
- June 20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- June 21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- June 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
- June 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- June 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- June 30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
- July 2 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- July 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- July 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- Jul 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Jul 14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
- Jul 21 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
- July 23 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
- July 24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
- Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Jul 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- Jul 29 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Aug 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- Aug 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Aug 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- Aug 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- Aug 9 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- Aug 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Aug 13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- Aug 15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre