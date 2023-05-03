Will Ed Sheeran Quit Music?

Ed Sheeran Copyright: Harald Kriche

It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran has been in a legal battle regarding one of his biggest hits, the 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud”.

The lawsuit is on the basis of copyrights within the music industry; particularly with the writing heirs of the Marvin Gaye hit “Let’s Get It On”. Those juxtaposed to Sheeran in the court room claim that he was heavily influenced by the 1973 song. Even going as far as saying Sheeran “copied the heart” of the record.

Ed Sheeran’s argument against this claim is that he’s just made a song with the building blocks of modern music that have been around for hundreds of years.

Furthermore, Sheeran’s dismay with the musical dispute has caused him to rethink his circumstances; recently being quoted as saying “[If I lose] — I’m stopping. I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.” in other words, he’ll being giving up his musical career as a whole.

A clip of Sheeran transitioning between “Thinking Out Loud” & “Let’s Get It On” during a performance.

It’d be a real shame if we lost such a prominent artist to a semantical court case. Let me know your thoughts about the whole situation @theB985.