NJ Devils In NHL Stanley Cup Tournament

Monday (May 1, 2023) the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Play off tournament. Just before, the series was tied 3-3 with game 7 taking place in the Devils home stadium, the Prudential Center. After scoring 4 goals to nil, the Devils have successfully moved on to round 2 of the Stanley Cup bracket: the quarterfinals.

Yo, @NYRangers… Respect.



Great season and a hard fought series. pic.twitter.com/67N8iCooAp — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 2, 2023

Next they face the Carolina Hurricanes, @Carolina’s PNC Arena May 3rd. For their first game of this round’s 7-game series. Other teams competing in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals are: Florida Panthers V. Toronto Maple Leafs, Seattle Kraken V. Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Knights V. Vegas Golden Knights.

