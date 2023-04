Smurfette (wiki)

Rihanna just announced she’ll be playing the lovely Smurfette in an animated Smurfs movie. Her statement came during yesterday’s (Thursday April 27th) CinemaCon.

Not much about the project is known aside from RiRi’s addition to the cast. Just that it’s expected to hit theaters Valentine’s Day of 2025.

