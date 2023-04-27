Aaron Rodgers signed to NY Jets

From the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers will start the next NFL season in the big apple.

Aaron Rodgers with his new Jets threads ✈️ pic.twitter.com/duBIfhxIRp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

Previously, Rodgers was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the packers in 2005. Since then, he’d faithfully play for the team for 18 seasons. With the Packers, Rodgers won the Super Bowl in 2011. Though his Super Bowl win count is lite, compared to other greats, he is still regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league’s history. Aaron Rodgers has played in 8 Pro Bowl games, won 4 MVP awards, as well as 1 MVP trophy for his Super Bowl winning performance.

The team he’s joining, the New York Jets, have been riddled with mediocre performances for… as long as I can remember really (I’m 25). They haven’t been to the playoffs in 12 seasons, the longest playoff drought in the league. Not to mention, when they had made to the playoffs in 2010, they didn’t really get far.

The Jets quarterback of the last two years, Zach Wilson, is young. Only having been drafted to to the team & league in 2021. Typically, a more seasoned quarterback will help raise up the next, and eventually pass the torch. That’s exactly what Rodgers plans to do with Wilson as a part of the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers talk about Zach Wilson (Per @TMKSESPN)



“The opportunity to mentor Zach and be a part of helping him regaining his confidence and become the player we all know he is capable of being” pic.twitter.com/cscGatdosi — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) April 27, 2023

Aaron Rodgers’ contract is just over $150M for three years. The Jets have been known for having a pretty solid defense, so hopefully Rodgers can be the break that they’ve needed. The ‘future hall of famer’ just officially signed over this week. Already, he’s thrown the football to some of his new teammates. It’s that kind of unquenchable hunger that makes a great-man great.

