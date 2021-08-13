Here’s Why Lil Nas X Turned Down a Role on ‘Euphoria’

Lil Nas X was so close to staring alongside Zendaya in season 2 of the HBO hit series Euphoria but turned it down.

“I was actually going to do Euphoria,” Lil Nas X revealed to Variety. “But I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album.”

His highly anticipated album Montero is coming soon and his latest single, “Industry Baby,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Lil Nas X went on to explain that he does want to break into the acting world.

“I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now.” Lil Nas X explained. “I want my first movie to be amazing.”

After watching his latest music videos, I think he definitely has acting ability.

The internet went into a tizzy after this news broke and Lil Nas X clarified exactly why he turned down the role on Twitter, stating, “This was not me saying [I’m] too good for Euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now.”

Lil Nas X and Zendaya in Euphoria would have been one hell of a season.