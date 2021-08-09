“Modern Family” star Julie Bowen helped rescue a NJ Woman on a hike in Utah

Photo: Minnie John / FB

Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and her sister were on a hike at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, when they helped a woman injured on the trail.

The woman, Minnie John from New Jersey, was on a family trip to see the Delicate Arch, one of the most popular sights in the national park that’s 46 feet high and is 32 feet wide. Minnie documented the entire trip on Facebook.

Minnie was almost at the end of the trail when she felt lightheaded and dizzy. That’s when she sat on a rock to rest and told her husband and son to continue without her.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions.” Minni shared on her Facebook post

The guide that Julie Bowen and her sister were hiking with to see the Delicate Arch, noticed Minnie John faint and the three of them ran over to help.

Julie’s sister Annie Luetkemeyer, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases, helped bandaged Minnie’s nose, while Julie kept her calm.

Minnie was a little out of it and her eyes were closed while these “strangers” were helping her and noticed the familiar voice. That’s when Julie Bowen took her hair down to help the woman recognize her.

“I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives!” Minnie continued her Facebook post. “They truly are superheroes! And those celebrities are awesome human beings too! Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!

Julie, Annie, and the guide contacted Minnie’s family and waited for them to return.

Minnie ended up having a fractured nose and needed five stitches.