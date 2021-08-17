NJ Soccer Legend Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement

After representing the United States for 17 years, the New Jersey legendary soccer player Carli Lloyd announced her retirement.

Lloyd played in four World Cups and four Olympic games as well as being named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2008 and 2015 and FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” Lloyd shared. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

Carli Lloyd isn’t quite done yet

US Soccer will announce four friendly matches for the women’s national team this fall, which will serve as Lloyd’s final games for the team. They are planning on two matches in September and two in October.

She also plans to finish out the remainder of the Nation Women’s Soccer League schedule as a member of NJ.NY Gotham FC

Through her 312 caps to date, the USA has an overall record of 257-17-38, an 88% winning percentage.

Post Soccer Life

The NJ native is looking forward to spending time with her husband and family who’s been an incredible support system throughout her journey.

“We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing,” Lloyd explained. “I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

Carli Lloyd will be missed on the field. However, we are looking forward to seeing what the next chapter of her life has in store. Perhaps more training clinics here in NJ.