Since 1789, Thanksgiving has been a staple during the fall season for Americans thanks to none other thank president George Washington. New Jersey, being so packed and full of love might hold the best Thanksgiving celebrations, spanning the many cultures that hold it together. Now a recent survey shows when & what New Jerseyans love to eat!

Ok, so apparently the most likely time to eat in a New Jersey household on Thanksgiving is between 3pm-4pm. Makes sense, I feel like I don’t eat all day until dinner is ready, might as well make it a linner! A third of people will agree, with more than a quarter preferring an hour earlier, and a fifth enjoying dinner between 4pm-5pm.

Time Percentage of votes 3pm-4pm 33% 2pm-3pm 28% 4pm-5pm 20% 5pm-6pm 10% After 6pm 8% 12pm-1pm 3% Before 12pm 2% 1pm-2pm 1%

Leftovers are so fun, I feel like by the time I get to the next day I’m just praying my favorite dish is still around so that I can demolish some leftovers! According to our survey, 75% of New Jersey residents claim stuffing as their favorite leftover.

Leftovers Percentage of voters Stuffing 75% Roast Turkey 65% Mashed Potatoes 50% Apple Pie 43% Honey-Glazed Ham 35% Pumpkin Pie 33% Sweet Potatoes 33% Rolls or Bread 28% Green Beans 25% Corn 25% Cranberry Sauce 23% Deviled Eggs 20% Gravy 18% Casserole Dishes 18% Pecan Pie 15% Yams 15% Grilled Vegetables 15% Brussels Sprouts 15% Turnips 3% Other (please specify) 2%

All of our info on this comes from BetOhio.com, who put together a 3,000-person Thanksgiving survey across New Jersey to find out their November holiday habits.

