What New Jersey Thanksgivings Are Like
Since 1789, Thanksgiving has been a staple during the fall season for Americans thanks to none other thank president George Washington. New Jersey, being so packed and full of love might hold the best Thanksgiving celebrations, spanning the many cultures that hold it together. Now a recent survey shows when & what New Jerseyans love to eat!
Ok, so apparently the most likely time to eat in a New Jersey household on Thanksgiving is between 3pm-4pm. Makes sense, I feel like I don’t eat all day until dinner is ready, might as well make it a linner! A third of people will agree, with more than a quarter preferring an hour earlier, and a fifth enjoying dinner between 4pm-5pm.
|Time
|Percentage of votes
|3pm-4pm
|33%
|2pm-3pm
|28%
|4pm-5pm
|20%
|5pm-6pm
|10%
|After 6pm
|8%
|12pm-1pm
|3%
|Before 12pm
|2%
|1pm-2pm
|1%
Welp, ain’t fractions fun? How about just say what the best food is? Before I do that, tell me what your favorite Thanksgiving food is, @theB985!
Leftovers are so fun, I feel like by the time I get to the next day I’m just praying my favorite dish is still around so that I can demolish some leftovers! According to our survey, 75% of New Jersey residents claim stuffing as their favorite leftover.
|Leftovers
|Percentage of voters
|Stuffing
|75%
|Roast Turkey
|65%
|Mashed Potatoes
|50%
|Apple Pie
|43%
|Honey-Glazed Ham
|35%
|Pumpkin Pie
|33%
|Sweet Potatoes
|33%
|Rolls or Bread
|28%
|Green Beans
|25%
|Corn
|25%
|Cranberry Sauce
|23%
|Deviled Eggs
|20%
|Gravy
|18%
|Casserole Dishes
|18%
|Pecan Pie
|15%
|Yams
|15%
|Grilled Vegetables
|15%
|Brussels Sprouts
|15%
|Turnips
|3%
|Other (please specify)
|2%
All of our info on this comes from BetOhio.com, who put together a 3,000-person Thanksgiving survey across New Jersey to find out their November holiday habits.
