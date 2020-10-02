Vote Ready Festival Live Stream Tonight ft. All Time Low, Ava Max, JoJo & More

It’s election season and LiveXLive Media is launching a one night only live stream “Vote Ready Festival” with performances from some of B98.5’s favorite artists.

The state registration deadline is tomorrow, October 3rd, so to encourage Americans to register and vote, LiveXLive Media, in partnership with Atlantic Records, Elektra Music Group, Warner Brothers Music Group and voter outreach organization HeadCount, created this special edition of Music Lives On.

Vote Ready Festival Information

The Festival kicks off tonight, October 2nd at 8pm with at home performances from All Time Low, Ava Max, Fitz & the Tantrum, Portugal. The Man, Rob Thomas & more. There will be special appearances from Jack Harlow, JoJo and Why Don’t We. All these artists are coming together to support HeadCount’s mission to getting fans registered and out to vote.

The Vote Ready Festival is free to watch on @LiveXLive and will be hosted by Ayydé and Carly Henderson.

Make sure to check your voter registration status to RSVP to the Vote Ready Festival at HeadCount.org/VoteReady