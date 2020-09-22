Billie Eilish Releases Limited-Edition Toy Figures Inspired By Her Music Videos

Photo: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has released a line of limited-edition toy figures inspired by the music videos of her two songs: “Bad Guy” and “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”. Both figures are shipped in eco-friendly packaging and available for pre-order on Eilish’s website and at Target.

Bad Guy Doll

The Bad Guy Doll features Eilish wearing her all yellow outfit and stands at 10.5 inches tall.

Full Description: The doll is authentic to how she appears in the video featuring a life-like head sculpt, rooted hair, real fabric signature yellow outfit, classic yellow tennis shoes and accessories. Billie will come packed out in a very eco-friendly, corrugated window box that transforms into a dioramic display.

Price: $29.99

All the Good Girls Figure

The All the Good Girls Figure features Eilish with giant diamond wings and stands 6 inches tall.

Full Description: Billie is fully molded, highly detailed, authentically decorated features 18 points of articulation and comes with her 3 pivot point, back wings featured in the video. Billie will come packed out in very eco-friendly closed box package that transforms into a dioramic display.

Price: $19.99