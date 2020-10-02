The 2020 People’s Choice Awards Nominees

E! announced the 2020 People’s Choice Awards nominess.

Unlike the other award shows, the People’s Choice Awards are all up to the fans votes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Outer Banks” earned five nominations, while “Schitt’s Creek”, “Hamilton” and “Riverdale” each received four nomination.

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion top the music nominees with six nods each. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga earned 5 each while, BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four nods.

Jennifer Lopez will receive this years Icon of 2020 Award.

The 2020 People’s Choice Awards will broadcast live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on November 15th at 9pm EST.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

1. Bad Boys For Life

2. Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

3. Extraction

4. Hamilton

5. Project Power

6. The Invisible Man

7. The Old Guard

8. Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

1. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

2. Like A Boss

3. The King of Staten Island

4. The Kissing Booth 2

5. The Lovebirds

6. The Wrong Missy

7. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

8. Bill & Ted Face The Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

1. Bad Boys For Life

2. Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

3. Bloodshot

4. Extraction

5. Mulan

6. Project Power

7. Tenet

8. The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

1. Hamilton

2. Dangerous Lies

3. Greyhound

4. I Still Believe

5. The Invisible Man

6. The High Note

7. The Photograph

8. The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

1. Dolittle

2. My Spy

3. Onward

4. Scoob!

5. Sonic The Hedgehog

6. The Call of the Wild

7. The Willoughbys

8. Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Male Star Movie

1. Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

2. Jamie Foxx – Project Power

3. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

4. Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential

5. Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle

6. Tom Hanks – Greyhound

7. Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

8. Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

1. Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies

2. Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

3. Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

4. Issa Rae – The Lovebirds

5. Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6. Salma Hayek – Like A Boss

7. Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss

8. Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

1. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

2. Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

3. Issa Rae – The Photograph

4. KJ Apa – I Still Believe

5. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

6. Russell Crowe – Unhinged

7. Tom Hanks – Greyhound

8. Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

1. David Spade – The Wrong Missy

2. Issa Rae – The Lovebirds

3. Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2

4. Keanu Reeves – Bill & Ted Face the Music

5. Noah Centineo – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

6. Pete Davidson – The King of Staten Island

7. Salma Hayek – Like A Boss

8. Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

1. Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

2. Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

3. Jamie Foxx – Project Power

4. John David Washington – Tenet

5. Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6. Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

7. Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

8. Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

THE SHOW OF 2020

1. Grey’s Anatomy

2. Never Have I Ever

3. Outer Banks

4. The Bachelor

5. The Masked Singer

6. The Last Dance

7. This Is Us

8. Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

1. Grey’s Anatomy

2. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

3. Outer Banks

4. Ozark

5. Power

6. Riverdale

7. The Walking Dead

8. This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

1. Dead To Me

2. Grown-Ish

3. Insecure

4. Modern Family

5. Never Have I Ever

6. Saturday Night Live

7. Schitt’s Creek

8. The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

1. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

2. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

3. Love & Hip Hop: New York

4. Love is Blind

5. The Real Housewives of Atlanta

6. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

7. Below Deck Mediterranean

8. Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

1. American Idol

2. America’s Got Talent

3. Top Chef

4. RuPaul’s Drag Race

5. The Bachelor

6. The Challenge: Total Madness

7. The Masked Singer

8. The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

1. Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

2. Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

3. Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

4. Jason Bateman – Ozark

5. Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

6. Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

7. Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

8. Steve Carell – Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

1. Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

2. Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead

3. Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

4. Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

5. Mandy Moore – This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7. Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

8. Sofia Vergara – Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

1. Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

2. Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

3. Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead

4. Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

5. Mandy Moore – This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7. Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

8. Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

1. Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

2. Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

3. Issa Rae – Insecure

4. Jameela Jamil – The Good Place

5. Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

6. Kristen Bell – The Good Place

7. Sofia Vergara –Modern Family

8. Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

1. Good Morning America

2. Live With Kelly & Ryan

3. Red Table Talk

4. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

5. The Kelly Clarkson Show

6. The View

7. The Wendy Williams Show

8. Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

1. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

3. Jimmy Kimmel Live

4. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

5. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

1. Gigi Goode – RuPaul’s Drag Race

2. Hannah Ann Sluss – The Bachelor

3. Jaida Essence Hall – RuPaul’s Drag Race

4. Samantha Diaz (Just Sam) – American Idol

5. Madison Prewett – The Bachelor

6. Kandi Burruss – The Masked Singer

7. Rob Gronkowski – The Masked Singer

8. Sammie Cimarelli –The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

1. Antoni Porowski – Queer Eye

2. Darcey & Stacey Silva – Darcey & Stacey

3. Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

4. Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

5. Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up with the Kardashians

6. Khloe Kardashian – Keeping Up with the Kardashians

7. Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Porsha Williams – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

1. Cheer

2. Love Is Blind

3. Never Have I Ever

4. Normal People

5. Outer Banks

6. Ozark

7. Schitt’s Creek

8. Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

2. Legacies

3. Locke & Key

4. Supergirl

5. Supernatural

6. Wynonna Earp

7. The Flash

8. The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

1. Bad Bunny

2. Blake Shelton

3. DaBaby

4. Drake

5. J Balvin

6. Justin Bieber

7. Lil Baby

8. The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

1. Ariana Grande

2. Billie Eilish

3. Cardi B

4. Dua Lipa

5. Lady Gaga

6. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

1. 5 Seconds of Summer

2. BLACKPINK

3. BTS

4. Chloe X Halle

5. CNCO

6. Dan + Shay

7. Jonas Brothers

8. twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

1. “Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa

2. “Dynamite,” BTS

3. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber

4. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5. “Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

6. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

7. “Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

8. “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

1. After Hours, The Weeknd

2. High Off Life, Future

3. Changes, Justin Bieber

4. Chromatica, Lady Gaga

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

6. Folklore, Taylor Swift

7. Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

8. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

1. Blake Shelton

2. Kane Brown

3. Keith Urban

4. Kelsea Ballerini

5. Luke Bryan

6. Luke Combs

7. Miranda Lambert

8. Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

1. Bad Bunny

2. Becky G

3. Daddy Yankee

4. J Balvin

5. Maluma

6. Nicky Jam

7. Kaorl G

8. Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

1. Ava Max

2. BENEE

3. Conan Gray

4. Doja Cat

5. Jack Jarlow

6. Roddy Rich

7. Saweetie

8. Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

1. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

2. “Dynamite,” BTS

3. “Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

4. “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

5. “Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

6. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

7. “UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

8. “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

1. “Be Kind,” Marshmellow & Halsey

2. “Holy,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

3. “Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

4. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5. “Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

6. “Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce),” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

7. “WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

8. “Whats Poppin Remix,” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

1. “About Love,” Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

2. “Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

3. “Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

4. “Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, Mulan

5. “On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

6. “Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

7. “Rare,” Selena Gomez, Normal People

8. “The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

1. Addison Rae

2. Charli D’ Amelio

3. David Dobrik

4. Dixie D’Amelio

5. Emma Chamberlin

6. Loren Gray

7. Jojo Siwa

8. Liza Koshy

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

1. Antonio Garza

2. Bretman Rock

3. Desi Perkins

4. Jackie Aina

5. James Charles

6. Nikita Dragun

7. NIKKIETUTORIALS

8. RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

1. Ariana Grande

2. Britney Spears

3. Justin Bieber

4. Kim Kardashian West

5. Kylie Jenner

6. Lady Gaga

7. LeBron James

8. Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

1. Doug The Pug

2. Esther the Wonder Pig

3. Hosico

4. Jiffpom

5. Juniper the Fox

6. Nala Cat

7. Shinjiro Ono

8. Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

1. 8:46, Dave Chappelle

2. George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half

3. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

4. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

5. Jo Koy: In His Elements

6. Leslie Jones: Time Machine

7. Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

8. The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

1. Janelle Monáe

2. Kendall Jenner

3. Kim Kardashian West

4. Lady Gaga

5. Lil Nas X

6. Rihanna

7. Timothee Chalamet

8. Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

1. Bubba Wallace

2. Lebron James

3. Michael Jordan

4. Naomi Osaka

5. Russell Wilson

6. Sabrina Ionescu

7. Serena Williams

8. Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

1. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

2. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

3. Call Her Daddy

4. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

5. I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

6. Scrubbing in with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

7. Staying in with Emily & Kumail

8. The Viall Files