The Wanted’s Tom Parker Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumor

Tom Parker, member of The Wanted, revealed he has been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker shared the devastating news on social media explaining why he’s been quiet online for the last six weeks.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment,” Parker explained in his post.

"There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and I'm already undergoing treatment," Parker explained in his post.

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," Parker continued.

Tom and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are completely “overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity.”

“We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible,” Tom shared. “We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us.”

Both Tom and Kelsey decided to lay out all the facts and details in their own way and thanked OK! Magazine for the exclusive interview and “being so understanding.”

When It Started

Parker was experiencing seizures and was in shock when they resulted in a tumor.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal,” he shared with OK! Magazine. “It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

The typical life expectancy for a patient with Parkers diagnosis is between three to 18 months after diagnosis.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick are expecting their second child in November.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom Parker and his family.