Jamie Lynn Spears To Release New Sinlge ‘Follow Me (Zoey 101)’

Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears / Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to release a new reimaged single of the Zoey 101 theme song that was co-written by her sister Britney Spears back in 2004.

The Sweet Magnolia actress will drop the new single, “Follow Me (Zoey 101), Thursday, October 22nd.

To celebrate, Spears is hosting a global livestream event, See It First Premiere Event on Sunday, October 25th with fellow Zoey 101 castmates Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey and Erin Sanders. The event will also feature Chantel, Dixie D’Amelio, Jojo Siwa, Sofia Reyes, Noah Beck, Eva Gutowski, Loren Gray and Harry Jowsey.

Zoey 101 Reboot

The Nickeloden hit show Zoey 101 is slated for a reboot, but the pandemic as postponed production. So, releasing the remiaged verson of the theme song was Jamies Lynn’s way of holding over the fans while the reboot is still in the works.

Back in July, the cast of Zoey 101 reunited for a guest appearnace on All That, which pushed the reboot to the forfront.

“All That was kind of just to test the waters, and then it was like, ‘OK. It has to happen. This just has to happen,’” she told Nylon magazine. “That’s when the conversations got serious.”

“Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults,” Jamie Lynn explained. “We want to do it justice for the fans that were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also bringing in the new generation of fans. Finding that balance will be really important because we want to connect with where people are today. The conversations that we’re having right now are creative. ‘What is that story? What is the best way to meet Zoey today?’ We don’t want to just do it to do it. We want it to be good.”

See It First Premiere Event

Date: Sunday, October 25th

Time: 1PM EST

$20 Ticket

“See It First” Admission

Follow Me (Zoey 101) Single Digital Download

Limtied Time Admission Price

$50 Bundle

“See It First” Admission

Follow Me (Zoey 101) Single Digital Download

Exclusive Limited T-shirt- Autographed CD single by Jamie Lynn Spears

$120 Bundle

“See It First” Admission

Follow Me (Zoey 101) Single Digital Download

Limited Edition Hoodie + Limited Edition T-Shirt (please select 1 size for both items)

Autographed CD single by Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears VIP Zoom with Fan Access**Limited Quantity Available**

Purchase Tickets Here: https://seeitfirst.veeps.com/stream/events/6875ef4b2aeb