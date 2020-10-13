Justin Bieber Releasing New Song on Friday with Benny Blanco

Photo: Justin Bieber/FB

Justin Bieber is releasing a new song sooner than later.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Bieber announced on Instagram that his next single, “Lonely,” with Benny Blanco, is dropping Friday, October 16.

The photo posted along with the announcement, shows what appears to be a young Bieber, with the flowy hair and purple hoodie. Actor Jacob Tremblay is rumored to play Bieber in the music video.

This isn’t the first time Bieber and Blanco have teamed up. Both collaborated on Bieber’s “Love Yourself” from his 2015 album Purpose.

It was only last month that Justin Bieber collaborated with Chance the Rapper for their hit “Holy.”