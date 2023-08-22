Taylor Swift Shuts Down LBI

August 21, 2023|Danny Rios|

The hardest part of being a celebrity in my eyes has always been the challenge of walking around normally. You can’t. I’ve heard from celebs who say: that’s why they stay in LA, or even NYC, in places like that it’s so common to see someone famous that it’s not a big deal. Meanwhile, here in Jersey the mobs will swarm just to get a peak! I didn’t believe that to be the case, but Taylor Swift just shut down LBI.

Taylor was out on Long Beach Island, New Jersey this weekend for a wedding rehearsal dinner. Jack Antonoff (lead singer for the Bleachers, and guitarist/drummer for Fun.) and Margaret Qualley (actress in things like The Nice Guys & Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) are getting hitched. Their broom jumping brought out a super interesting crowd, people like Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz joined T-Swift in the festivities.

It wasn’t long though before crowds gathered just to get a look at Taylor. She entered during the day and left at night, allowing a lapse of time for fans to gather in droves. I can only imagine how tiring it must be for her to do all of this. The sacrifices of success I guess.

So, to anyone wondering what the commotion was in the area, yes Taylor Swift was on LBI, and she’ll be the first one to say, “I’m the problem, it’s me.”

