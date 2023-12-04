Taylor Swift Makes History… Again, 5 Top 10 Albums Simultaneously

Her reign on top of the music industry is one of legend. Now holds five spots in the Billboard 200!

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has made its return to No. 1 to Billboard’s top 200 albums list. That rereleased album now has 3 weeks at the top spot.

A great achievement, I think we all agree, but that’s not all. This news means Taylor has five albums in the top 10! That makes her the first living act to have five albums The singer is now the first living act to have five albums in the top 10 simultaneously (since the Billboard 200 modernized in 1963).

1989 (Taylor’s Version) ( 1 )

) Midnights ( 3 )

) Folklore ( 5 )

) Lover ( 6 )

) Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (10)

The only artist to touch this precedent is Prince, who after passing in 2016, had five albums concurrently holding top 10 spots as well.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!