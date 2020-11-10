Santa Clause is Coming to the Ocean County Mall

Photo: Simon Mall

Excited to share that Santa Clause will be at the Ocean County Mall this holiday season. The experience will be a little different than previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santa arrives at the center court at the Ocean County Mall on November 20th and will be available for safe socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve.

To make sure everyone has a memorable experience, reservations are required and Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks the whole time. Guests who are 2 years old and older will have to wear a mask when visiting Santa and cannot sit on Santa’s lap.

Visit Santa

Visit Santa starting Friday, November 20th and reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk ups are only allowed during the first and last hour of each day.

November

Friday-Saturday: 11am – 8pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

**Closed: November 23rd – November 26th, November 30th

December

Monday-Saturday: 11am – 8pm

Sunday: 12pm – 6pm



Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24th: 10am -5pm

**Closed: December 7th

