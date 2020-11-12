Ariana Grande Is Opening An Animal Shelter
November 12, 2020
Animal lover Ariana Grande announced she’s opening an animal shelter. The singer currently has 10 dogs so it’s no surprise this is her latest venture.
The nonprofit is called Orange Twins Rescue and is located in Los Angeles, California.
Grand broke the news on Twitter with the organizations logo and announcing a website is in the works.
“we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕our site comin soon 🔜 follow @orangetwinsrescue for more,” Ariana shared.
Orange Twins Rescue’s instagram page has been active since December 2019 with pictures of cats and dogs available for adoption.