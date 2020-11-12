Ariana Grande Is Opening An Animal Shelter

Photo: Century Black / Flickr

Animal lover Ariana Grande announced she’s opening an animal shelter. The singer currently has 10 dogs so it’s no surprise this is her latest venture.

The nonprofit is called Orange Twins Rescue and is located in Los Angeles, California.

Grand broke the news on Twitter with the organizations logo and announcing a website is in the works.

“we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕our site comin soon 🔜 follow @orangetwinsrescue for more,” Ariana shared.

we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/lhCVfg6Fj4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2020

Orange Twins Rescue’s instagram page has been active since December 2019 with pictures of cats and dogs available for adoption.