Register for the “Lacey in Lights” Christmas Competition

It’s not too early to think about Christmas.

The Lacey Township Recreation Department opened registration for their annual “Lacey In Lights” Christmas light competition. Registrations runs through December 11th and all participants must decorate their homes by Dcember 14th. During the week of December 14th, judges will visit the home and narrow down it down to the top 15 homes.

In the past, there have been bus tours to go around and see the lights but according to the Lacey Recreation Facebook page, this year there will not.

