“Baby Shark” Becomes Most Watched YouTube Video

After years of catching yourself humming “Baby Shark” because it’s by far one of the most catchiest children’s songs out there, it has become the most watched video on YouTube.

Yes, the children’s song “Baby Shark” has been played over 7.052 billion times! The tune has surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s 2017 hit “Despacito,” which has 7.04 billion views.

Now, a “Baby Shark” TV show is expected to drop on Nickelodeon sometime in 2021 with a holiday special to debut in December 2020 to kick off the series.