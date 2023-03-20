Shawn Mendes <3 Sabrina Carpenter ???
March 20, 2023||News
Romantic rumors are swirling between singer Shawn Mendes and actress Sabrina Carpenter.
Before that, the two were seen and photographed in Los Angeles, both walking around as well as leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party on a separate day.
In a recent interview Shawn explained that they are not dating, doubling down on his campaign commercial being the reason.
Of course, Mendes was with Camila Cabello for sometime before they broke up in 2021; while Sabrina Carpenter has been recently ‘entangled’ with fellow actor Joshua Bassett. Though the Mendes Carpenter rumors continue to swirl.
Only they know what’s really true, I’m just here to sip my tea.