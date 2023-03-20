Romantic rumors are swirling between singer Shawn Mendes and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Shawn Mendes tells RTL Boulevard he’s not dating Sabrina Carpenter:



“We are not dating but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina.” pic.twitter.com/C0velvHqeI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2023

Before that, the two were seen and photographed in Los Angeles, both walking around as well as leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party on a separate day.

In a recent interview Shawn explained that they are not dating, doubling down on his campaign commercial being the reason.

📸| Shawn Mendes y Sabrina Carpenter recientemente en Los Ángeles, California. pic.twitter.com/CJDOBc81hS — Shawn Media (@ShawnMdiaSA) February 27, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together.



pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

Of course, Mendes was with Camila Cabello for sometime before they broke up in 2021; while Sabrina Carpenter has been recently ‘entangled’ with fellow actor Joshua Bassett. Though the Mendes Carpenter rumors continue to swirl.

Sabrina Carpenter keeping an eye on Shawn Mendes 👁 😁 pic.twitter.com/g7en9Dt2c1 — Shawn Mendes Updates 📢 (@TheMendesHub) March 13, 2023

Only they know what’s really true, I’m just here to sip my tea.