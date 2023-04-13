Post Malone & New Music Friday

Post Malone

As the weather gets warmer, I feel like we’re all clamoring for new summer ’23 anthems. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer from one artist. Post Malone began teasing new music coming soon.

love u guys, hope everyone’s epic 🥰 new music soon for uuu 🍻 https://t.co/Z3dXp9g4Vt pic.twitter.com/vNXrRXURjW — Post Malone (@PostMalone) April 11, 2023

Not much time had passed, and already Post uploaded this next clip to twitter. A new single is set to release tomorrow (Friday, April 14th), called “Chemical” and already it seems like a great summer anthem.

More than that, it's no secret that singles usually predate upcoming albums. Let's keep our fingers crossed, and I'll let you know if any other news regarding new music gets out!