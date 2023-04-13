Post Malone & New Music Friday
April 13, 2023||News
As the weather gets warmer, I feel like we’re all clamoring for new summer ’23 anthems. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer from one artist. Post Malone began teasing new music coming soon.
Not much time had passed, and already Post uploaded this next clip to twitter. A new single is set to release tomorrow (Friday, April 14th), called “Chemical” and already it seems like a great summer anthem.
More than that, it's no secret that singles usually predate upcoming albums. Let's keep our fingers crossed, and I'll let you know if any other news regarding new music gets out!