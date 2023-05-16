Post Malone Album OTW

“Chemical” – Post Malone

Mr. Austin Richard Post, better known to the world as Post Malone, has just announced some new music is on the way. The announcement came by way of an Instagram video. The album, Austin, is set to release this summer on July 28th. Post’s most recent single – “Chemical” – will be included on the album, along with a yet unreleased single: “Mourning”.

In his own words, Post says this album was fun to make, playing guitar throughout, and such. Apparently he’ll be releasing “Mourning” this Friday, along with a music video that he just finished wrapping up. Any new music from Post Malone is always great news for us fans and I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re just as excited as he is. Be sure to hit us up @theB985 to tell us your thoughts when you hear it!

