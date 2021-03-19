Pink Announces New Documentary On Amazon Prime

Pink is the latest star to get her own documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

P!NK: All I Know So Far documentary follows the singer on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour as she tries to balance being a mom, wife, boss and performer. It features footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material.

“✨MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤,” Pink announced on Instagram with the official poster of the documentary. “Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium.”

The 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour has broken records left and right. It is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore’s history and the biggest tour lead by a woman in over a decade. Pink even received the Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November of 2019.

P!NK: All I Know So Far debuts worldwide on Friday, May 21 exclusively on Amazon Prime.