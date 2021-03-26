Pepsi Introduces Limited Edition Pepsi x Peeps Marshmallow Cola

Absolutely love when two brands collab.

So, to celebrate Spring, Pepsi and Peeps have teamed up for a new drink, Marshmallow Cola. This delicious new beverage combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor you’ll love.

It’ll be a 3 pack of the 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans that are in bright yellow, pink and blue.

Unfortunately this limited edition drink cannot be purchased in stores, but fans can enter their sweepstakes to win some. To score Pepsi x Peeps, you’ll have to share pictures on Twitter or Instagram of you enjoying your favorite springtime activities, “in a safe, socially distant manner”. Use the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes along with tagging @PEPSI to enter.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile” Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi, shared. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

Make sure to share those pictures soon because the sweepstakes ends on March 31st at 11:59PM EST.