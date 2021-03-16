Demi Lovato Is Dropping A New Album April 2

During a Clubhouse chat Monday night, Demi Lovato announced she’s dropping a new album in just two weeks.

The album was originally just going to be The Art of Starting Over but she wanted it to tie into her new docu-series Dancing With the Devil on YouTube.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” Demi shared during the chat. “When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.’”

Album Details

Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over has 19 tracks and three bonus songs. The album will be released on April 2.

Docu-Series Details

Demi’s tell all four-part docu-series Dancing With the Devil premiers on YouTube on March 23.