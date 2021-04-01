Nick Jonas Teams Up With The MLB Network

Nick Jonas is heading to the big leagues and has teamed up with the MLB Network to contribute content all season long.

According to Billboard, Nick will narrate an Opening Day feature that highlights the “hope and optimism a new season brings.”

To promote the new partnership, MLB has been airing a teaser featuring Nick’s new song, “This Is Heaven”.

“It’s springtime… the birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and best of all? It’s baseball season baby. @mlbnetwork and I teamed up to bring you #ThisIsHeaven all season long!” Jonas shared on Instagram along with the teaser video.

Trivia Segment

Nick will also his own trivia segment with current MLB players called “Answer in the Nick of Time” on Play Ball on the MLB Network. Play Ball, the kid-focused program, airs every Saturday at 10am est all season long starting this Saturday, April 3rd.

Fun Fact: One of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s first dates was at a ballpark.

Today on Opening Day, April 1st, Nick will join the MLB Network’s morning show MLB Central to share more about this new collaboration and his love for baseball.