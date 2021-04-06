Six Flags Great Adventure Introduces ‘Coaster Power Hours’ This Spring

Calling all Roller Coaster lovers!

Six Flags Great Adventure is hosting a new event called Coaster Power Hours where riders get a chance to enjoy up to 12 roller coasters during exclusive park hours.

On select Thursday and Friday evenings in April and May, the park will be open for the limited time special event that celebrates their world-class coasters. The even also features music, specialty food and drinks along with surprises for guests throughout the night.

Coaster Power Hour rides include:

Kingda Ka – The world’s tallest and second-fastest coaster;

Nitro – Award-winning mega coaster towering at more than 200 feet;

El Toro – Award-winning hybrid wood/steel coaster;

Skull Mountain “REMIX”- Indoor, dark coaster will be pumping with music and moving lights, exclusively for Coaster Power Hours!

BIZARRO – Seven-Looping, top-rail floorless coaster;

BATMAN: The Ride – Chairlift-style, inverted, five-loop coaster;

The JOKER – 4-D, free-fly coaster;

SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight – “Flying” prone-position, looping coaster;

The DARK KNIGHT Coaster – Indoor, dark coaster with sharp turns;

GREEN LANTERN – Stand-up, looping coaster;

Runaway Mine Train – Family-style coaster;

HARLEY QUINN Crazy Train – Family-style coaster

Coaster Power Hours Schedule

Thursday Evenings (May 6, 13, 20, 27): 4pm – 9pm

Friday Evenings (April 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21): 6pm – 11pm

Tickets

For those Season Pass Members, tickets to this event are only $4.99. Admission for groups of 15 or more, will be $24.99 and $29.99 for a single general admission ticket.

Purchase here.

Parking is free.