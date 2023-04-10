New JoBros. Music Premiered!

It’s no secret now that the Jonas Brothers are releasing The Album this May. With that in mind, they just went on Saturday Night Live to premiere two new songs. Never heard until now, “Walls” and “Waffle House” were preformed live on SNL this past Saturday night (April 8th).

Molly Shannon reprising her role as Sally O’Malley with The Jonas Brothers in tow.

I’ve got to assume that these will be the running singles for their upcoming project. Check them out here, and let me know which one’s your favorite @theB985!

“Walls” – The Jonas Brothers

“Waffle House” – The Jonas Brothers

